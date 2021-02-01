BJP supporter detained during Ram temple fundraiser event in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Police took President of Tamil Nadu Ekathuva Prachara Jamaat Vellore M Ibrahim into preventive custody for a few hours on Sunday during his fundraiser for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

He was released in the evening. Ibrahim was taken into custody shortly after he attended the event in Kattoor. He was to participate in a protest organized by the BJP at Mettupalayam in the evening. A few Muslim outfits announced a black flag protest against his participation in the protest.

“Ibrahim’s arrest was a precautionary measure to avoid unnecessary tension,” said police. Ibrahim told media persons that he was being detained because of a “threat” against him. “Instead of arresting those who issue the threat, police are detaining me,” he added.