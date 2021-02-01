STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

BJP's 'poaching' in Puducherry will not affect poll prospects of Congress: Veerappa Moily

The defections will help the party get cleansed and it will emerge rejuvenated and united to fight the Assembly polls, said Moily

Published: 01st February 2021 07:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2021 07:55 PM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily

Senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Accusing the BJP of poaching its members, former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Veerappa Moily said that defections will not affect the poll prospects of the party in the upcoming Assembly elections in the Union territory.

The defections will help the party get cleansed and it will emerge rejuvenated and united to fight the polls, said Moily, who is heading the Election Campaign Management and Coordination team of the AICC, at a press conference on Monday in response to former PWD Minister A Namassivayam and ex-MLA E Theepainthan quitting the Congress and joining the BJP.

The BJP has been poaching MLAs of other parties since they came to power in 2014, he said, adding that it was on expected lines. "In 10 states, they have established their rule by poaching MLAs from other parties. It has come a bit late in Puducherry,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puducherry Veerappa Moily Congress BJP
India Matters
(Express Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Union Budget 2021: Low fuel, full throttle
Bold, ambitious budget for a resurgent India
Chandrajit Banerjee Director General, CII
Big spends on infra, healthcare, bold reforms to catalyse growth
Growth-focused and pragmatic decisions to meet key needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Age is just a number for this 105-yr-old Padma Shri Awardee Pappammal
Myanmar's soldiers stand guard at a roadblock manned with an armored vehicle in a road leading to the parliament building Tuesday. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar lawmakers say army guarding their housing after coup
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp