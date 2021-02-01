BJP's 'poaching' in Puducherry will not affect poll prospects of Congress: Veerappa Moily

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Accusing the BJP of poaching its members, former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Veerappa Moily said that defections will not affect the poll prospects of the party in the upcoming Assembly elections in the Union territory.

The defections will help the party get cleansed and it will emerge rejuvenated and united to fight the polls, said Moily, who is heading the Election Campaign Management and Coordination team of the AICC, at a press conference on Monday in response to former PWD Minister A Namassivayam and ex-MLA E Theepainthan quitting the Congress and joining the BJP.

The BJP has been poaching MLAs of other parties since they came to power in 2014, he said, adding that it was on expected lines. "In 10 states, they have established their rule by poaching MLAs from other parties. It has come a bit late in Puducherry,” he added.