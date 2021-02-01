STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu: Bomb threat call to Tiruchy airport turns out to be hoax

Published: 01st February 2021 10:39 PM

Tiruchy airport

Tiruchy airport (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Security was stepped up at the Tiruchy International Airport terminal and premises on Monday after a call --  later found to be a hoax -- issuing a bomb threat was received at 7: 29am. CISF personnel conducted a thorough search of the airport premises and found no cause for alarm. Airport officials said that flight operations at the airport were not affected. 

According to Tiruchy Airport director S Dharmaraj, the call was received by the airport terminal manager. "We immediately conveyed this information to the police, CISF, and other stakeholders. We also conducted a thorough inspection at the airport to ensure safety. The incident has not affected any flight operations and necessary steps were taken to ensure the safety of the passengers," said  Dharmaraj.

The airport conducted the Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) meeting and discussed the message passed on by the caller with CISF, police and other members. After this meeting, the airport filed a complaint with the police about the incident. Sources said that the call was made by a woman and the police have started a detailed inquiry to trace her.

At present, Tiruchy airport is not operational between 10 am and 6 pm due to runway re-carpeting work. Sources said that this helped in the security team being able to conduct a massive screening operating without inconveniencing passengers much.

