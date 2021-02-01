Tiruppur Exporters’ Association seek assistance to reduce crisis

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: Tiruppur Exporters’ Association (TEA) has urged Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to announce the Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) rates.

The association said the increase in price of cotton yarn and intermittent supply landed the sector in a crisis ever since the Covid-19 outbreak.

TEA president Raja M Shanmugham said the announcement of RoDTEP rates with additional SOPs would enhance competitiveness of knitwear garment exporting units and be in line Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Raja added, “The increase in price of cotton yarn has triggered a reverse trend and affected small exporting units.”