Budget 2021: Railway to renew projects in TN?

By Express News Service

The allocation of a whopping Rs 40,932 crore in the Budget 2021 for laying new railway lines this year has renewed the hopes of passengers in the State. With the State headed for Assembly election this year, several railway new line projects, which have been delayed for want of funds are expected to get reasonable allocation this year, said sources. The projects expected are:

The 180-km Tindivanam - Nagari new line project. It would connect Villupuram, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, and Tiruvallur with Chittoor

18 new railway stations in TN, including Vandavasi, Cheyyar, Arani, Arcot, Ranipet, Kodaikal and Pallipattu

Laying of 179 km Chennai - Cuddalore line via Mamallapuram and Puducherry approved last year, is yet to be started

The project cost,which was initially estimated at Rs 498 crore in 2007, is expected to go beyond

Rs 700 crore now

The new railwayline along the East Coast Road (ECR) between Karaikudi and Kanniyakumari viaThoothukudi, Tiruchendur and Rameswaram will provide an alternate route toThoothukudi, Tiruchendur, Kudankulam, and Kanniyakumari

The otherproposed new lines are Karaikudi - Thoothukudi via Ramanathapuram (214.81 km), Ramanathapuram - Kanniyakumari via Thoothukudi, Tiruchendur andKudankulam (247.66 km), Tirunelveli -Sankarankoil (77.41 km) and Vilanialur - Nagercoil - Chettikulam (20.50 km)