STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Budget 2021: Small enterprises in TN feel ignored by policymakers

Though relief in Customs duty is given on the raw materials, it is inadequate.

Published: 02nd February 2021 03:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2021 03:45 AM   |  A+A-

Project estimated to cost of Rs 99.6 crore, including a Central grant of Rs 33.44 crore will enhance the industrial competitiveness of aluminium industry.

For representational purpose.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Why are the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) feeling left out of the Union government’s Budget 2021? Tamil Nadu Small and Tiny Industries Association (TANSTIA), the apex body of MSME associations in the State, feels that the Union government has ignored its suggestions which it had submitted for the revival of the sector. 

S Anburajan, president, TANSTIA, said the agency sent detailed suggestions to the Union Finance Ministry, including 23 points for the revival of the MSME sector; but they were completely ignored. It is learnt that TANSTIA had sought income tax reduction for Micro and Small Industries to 15 per cent and 20 per cent respectively, as the tax slab for large industries and the MSMEs are at the same level.  “It is disappointing to note that none of the suggestions are considered and the MSME sector has been overlooked in the Budget 2021,” Anbuselvan added. 

Meanwhile, TV Hariharan, president, Chennai District Small Scale Industries Association, said the MSME sector hoped for announcements on reduction of GST rates, increase in GST turnover limit, waiver of late fee on GST returns, reduction in bank interest rates, and measures on delayed payments. 

‘FM drew a pathetic blank’

“The Finance Minister drew a pathetic blank on these constraints as far as the MSME sector is concerned,” he noted. The measures introduced with reference to “Housing for All” is a welcome move as the sector will benefit therein, Hariharan continued, “However, the high cost of iron, steel, plastics, and other raw materials is a matter of deep worry. Though relief in Customs duty is given on the raw materials, it is inadequate.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Small enterprises MSME Budget 2021 Union Budget 2021 Union budget
India Matters
(Express Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Union Budget 2021: Low fuel, full throttle
Bold, ambitious budget for a resurgent India
Chandrajit Banerjee Director General, CII
Big spends on infra, healthcare, bold reforms to catalyse growth
Growth-focused and pragmatic decisions to meet key needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Age is just a number for this 105-yr-old Padma Shri Awardee Pappammal
Myanmar's soldiers stand guard at a roadblock manned with an armored vehicle in a road leading to the parliament building Tuesday. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar lawmakers say army guarding their housing after coup
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp