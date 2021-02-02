DMK announces boycott of entire session of TN Assembly; Congress and IUML follow suit

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Opposition in Tamil Nadu -- DMK, Congress and IUML -- has decided to boycott the entire session of the state Assembly which began on Tuesday with the customary address of Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

Leader of the Opposition MK Stalin announced that his party would be boycotting the entire session condemning the Governor’s inaction over the corruption charges levelled against the AIADMK government and its ministers and his delay in taking a decision on the release of seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. “Since we will not be getting opportunities to speak about these issues in the Assembly, we have decided to boycott the entire session,” Stalin added.

Following this, Congress and IUML leaders in the Assembly also announced that they would also boycott the session.

Earlier, when the Governor rose to begin his address, Stalin tried to raise some issues but after arguing with the Governor for a few minutes, he led his colleagues in a walkout. The members of the Congress and IUML also followed suit.

When the Governor was about to commence his address, Stalin tried to raise some issues. To this, the Governor said, "Yesterday, in the Union Budget, Tamil Nadu has been given over Rs 1 lakh crore towards infrastructure. This is the day to rejoice."

Objecting to this, Deputy Leader of the Opposition, Durai Murugan said, "Sir, we have a point of order. You are speaking about the central budget. But here we have an objection to your address." But the Governor said, "What is your objection? Have I said anything wrong or factually incorrect? "



Even as the DMK members raised their voices asking the Speaker to allow the Leader of the Opposition to express his views, the Governor said, "This is the last session of this term. Respect it and take full advantage of it. You should take part in the debate. All of you senior leaders and best orators. Why don't you use your skill? This is my humble request and please cooperate."

However, the DMK members insisted that their leaders should be allowed to speak on the issues they wished. To this, the Governor said, "You should be happy with the allocation made to Tamil Nadu in the Union Budget. Please don't get angry with us. There is one suggestion if you agree. If you want to register the protest, you can go out for five minutes and come back again." After this, Stalin led his party colleagues in a walkout. Members of the Congress and IUML also followed suit.

Session to last till February 5

Meanwhile, after the Business Advisory Committee meeting of the House, Speaker P Dhanapal announced that the session would last till February 5. On Wednesday (February 3), the House would pay homage to former Agriculture Minister R Doraikkannu, playback singer SP Balasubramanian and Adyar Cancer Institute Chairperson Dr V Shantha who passed away recently and the House would be adjourned without transacting any business as a mark of respect for the departed souls.

On February 4 and 5, the House will debate the Governor’s address and on February 5, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will reply to the discussion.