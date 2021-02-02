STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HC tells Forest dept to appoint experts to avoid man-elephant conflicts

The Madras High Court on Monday directed the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests to consider appointing experts to avoid frequent man-elephant conflicts.

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday directed the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests to consider appointing experts to avoid frequent man-elephant conflicts.The issue pertains to a plea moved by S Muralidharan of the founder of Indian Center for Animal Rights and Education (INCARE) and an elephant activist seeking the court to directing the Forest department to appoint competent International Veterinary Consultants and rescuers permanently to prevent elephants from dying due to alleged human inflicted incidents and protection of it.

The petitioner also cited several instances including the recent death of an elephant on January 15 in Sanamaavu near Hosur.“...the average age of a wild elephant stands at 40 years in comparison to 60 years with elephants that are in private custody. It is relevant to state that 70% of the wild elephants, which are dying due to unnatural causes are male,” the petitioner added.

The first bench of the Madras High Court comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Senthil Kumar Ramamoorthy recording the submissions observed that “...these corridors require to be protected and appropriate authorities have to take measures they have been empowered to.”

“The corridors used by these elephants have to be preserved and the authorities have to accept their responsibilities in letter and spirit and protect these natural resources. We request the authorities to consider the appointment of eminent experts as stated by the petitioner,” the bench observed.The Bench disposed of the plea and sought the authorities to comply with the directions. The authorities were also told to intimate the petitioner within eight weeks.

