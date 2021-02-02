Industries: Biggies happy, small ones not so much with Budget-2021

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/TIRUCHY/COIMBATORE: Industry leaders across the State have welcomed the Budget, which they say is “transformational and growth-oriented.” Satish Reddy, Chairman of Confederation of Indian Industry, Southern Region, and Chairman of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, welcomed the increase in outlay for healthcare sector. He said the reforms, with respect to asset monetisation and taxation, are a welcome move. He hoped to see increased momentum specifically in the research and development ecosystem space.

Srivats Ram, president of Madras Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said the Finance Minister has set the tone for accelerated GDP growth and job creation on a long-term bias by allocating a higher spend for the upcoming year. In addition, the focus on privatisation including public sector bank divestment, asset monetisation, increased access to long-term global capital through increase in FDI threshold in insurance, and establishment of a long-term development finance institution should catalyse growth in the short, medium and long-terms, he said.

CK Ranganathan, Chairman and Managing Director of CavinKare Pvt Ltd said that the investments announced will propel the GDP comfortably to double digits with the focus being on infrastructure investment, financial inclusion, health and education. Artificial enabled measures in GST that will help plug existing gaps to a large extent he added.

MR Sivaraman, former Union revenue secretary said the Budget would take at least six months to be implemented. “With the upcoming elections, States may not be willing to spend on the capital expenditure. After seeing the results of the Human Development Index and Corruption Index, India has regressed in the past couple of years.”

“Though the gross fiscal deficit is about 12 per cent, the good thing is inflation has not gone out of control. With regards to GST, nothing much could be done since there were a lot of things that were done with regards to this, already,” he added.

Mohammed Afzal, managing director of Parveen Travels said, “The woes of the tourism operators needs to be addressed as there are lot of restrictions with regards to operating the tour buses and non-availability of drivers has made the situation worse.”

The Kovai Power Driven Pumps and Spares Manufacturers Association (KOPMA) said they were worried as there were no announcements made on waiving off bank interest during the first six months of the pandemic for small and medium industries. The Budget failed to bring cheer to the MSME sector in Tiruchy too.

No Reduction in cost of raw materials?

While formation of a ‘Bad Bank’ to resolve the issue of Non Performing Assets (NPA) has been proposed, many demands of the sector, including reduction in cost of raw materials, reduction in interest on loans has not been addressed.