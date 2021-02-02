Prince of Arcot receives Arabic Thirukural CD from CM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday released the ‘Thirukural’ Arabic audio CD, which was received by the Prince of Arcot Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali, at the Secretariat.

According to a statement, the CD was produced by the International Institute of Tamil Studies, Government of Tamil Nadu. The event was organised by the State Tamil Language Development and Tamil Culture Department, under the directorship of Dr G Vijayraghavan. Dr A Jahir Husain, Arabic Department, University of Madras, has done the Arabic translation, recitation, and coordination.

The Prince thanked the CM for having invited him for the CD release event and he praised ‘Thirukural’ as a classic Tamil language text, consisting of 1,330 short couplets of seven words each. It ranks among great ancient literary works, and is considered the greatest work on ethics, morality, universality, and secularism, he said.