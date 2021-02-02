Sub-courts to open in full capacity from Feb 8

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With Covid cases coming down and several avenues opening up, the HC administrative committee has decided to allow subordinate courts across TN and Puducherry, to function physically in full capacity from February 8.

According to the official memorandum released by the Registrar General of the Madras HC, “...Administrative Committee, on assessing the prevailing situation of Covid-19 in TN and Puducherry, and the present functioning of Subordinate Courts there, directs that no limitations or restrictions are centrally imposed for the functioning of the Subordinate Courts in full capacity (pre-COVID pandemic stage) from February 8. It is open to the Principal District Judges to decide on the mode and manner of functioning, depending on the situation prevailing in their respective District, or even in a particular Taluk.”

The committee also noted that all the Principal District Judges, District Judges in the TN and the Chief Judge, Puducherry shall ensure better functioning of Subordinate Courts. With regards to opening of Bar Associations’ rooms, Chambers and Canteens inside the premises of the Subordinate Courts, the committee said it will be considered after three weeks of Courts commencing physical hearing.