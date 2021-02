SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced Vehicle Scrappage Policy on Monday, the Tamil Nadu government had constituted a committee to prescribe the norms for condemnation of old age buses.

E Elangovan, Managing Director (MD), Metropolitan Transport Corporation Limited (MTC), in a submission before the Southern Bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) recently, said the committee has submitted its report and a government order will be issued shortly.