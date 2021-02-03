STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Ambitious BharatNet all set to be rolled out

The ‘BharatNet Project’ will be rolled out to one-third of the revenue villages in Tamil Nadu by March 31, 2021, and to the remaining villages by November 30, 2021.

Published: 03rd February 2021 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2021 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

Optical fibre

Image used for representational purpose. (File)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The ‘BharatNet Project’ will be rolled out to one-third of the revenue villages in Tamil Nadu by March 31, 2021, and to the remaining villages by November 30, 2021. This was announced by Governor Banwarilal Purohit in his customary address to the State Assembly. The Rs 1,815-crore project will benefit 12,524 villages, which will be connected through optical fibre network and will be provided with not less than 1 GBPS high speed network connectivity in each village.

“By combining BharatNet with Tamil Nadu State Wide Area Network (TNSWAN), TamilNet and TACTV’s broadcast infrastructure, a convergent digital service delivery platform – Unified Digital Infrastructure – will be built to deliver high-speed, scalable bandwidth to all households in the State,” said the Governor. Under the project, the rural Tamil Nadu will be covered by BharatNet and the urban parts by TN FibreNet corporation.

Once the project is implemented, it will ensure adequate bandwidth for the next 20 years. The aim of the network is to provide e-services, e-commerce and e-knowledge to rural areas. It will not only bridge the digital divide but is also expected to provide rural areas with a window to the world.

Official sources told Express that the financial bids are being evaluated and soon the State government will announce the tenders. “Once the tenders are finalised, it will take seven to eight months to implement the project if all goes well,” the official added. He said the entire project is divided into four packages.

The Governor added that TN, which is at the forefront of utilising Information and Communication Technology to ensure enhanced public service delivery, was awarded the Gold Award by the President of India, in the ‘Excellence in Digital Governance’ category at the Digital India Awards, 2020.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BharatNet Project Tamil Nadu
India Matters
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Winds of change blowing in Bengal
On the wrong side of national interest
Farmer Amresh Singh with hop shoots in his farm.
Bihar cultivating world's costliest crop
This travel vlogger, who studied formally till class eight and was then forced to take up odd jobs to make a living, is famous for documenting his travels across Africa.
A little bit of Telugu in Africa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp