BJP neta’s comments on Prophet Mohammed trigger row

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE/CHENNAI: The alleged derogatory comments made by a BJP functionary against Prophet Mohammed have triggered a political row in the State, with the Opposition demanding stringent action and BJP trying to cover-up the issue.

When asked about the matter, BJP State vice-president, K Annamalai said it was up to the courts to decide if the comment made by Kalyanaraman was, indeed, inflammatory. “I don’t want to dwell deeper into the issue since he has already been arrested by the police,” he said.

Communal tension flared up in Mettupalayam on Sunday evening following a face-off between the BJP and SDPI functionaries. The BJP had organised a protest to condemn the SDPI for talking ill of the Prime Minister. Addressing BJP cadre, State executive committee member, Kalyanaraman, allegedly used inflammatory words against Prophet Mohammad. He was arrested on Monday.

Leaders of various political parties urged the government to take stringent action against Kalyanaraman for hate speech and using communal derogatory remarks. DMK treasurer and Lok Sabha floor leader, TR Baalu, condemned his speech and alleged that the State government was going easy on people like Kalyanaraman. He further added that a case should be registered under the National Security Act and the Goondas Act.

MDMK general secretary Vaiko and TVK president T Velmurugan also stated that Kalyanaraman should be imprisoned, and strict action be taken against those who backed such persons. PMK’s State minorities wing secretary, Sheik Mohidheen, also condemned the speech.