Congress led alliance to hold fast in Puducherry on February 5 seeking recall of Lt Governor Kiran Bedi

CM Narayanasamy said leaders of 18 parties, including Left, VCK , had particiapted in a discussion.where the decision of holding the fast was taken.

Published: 03rd February 2021 02:37 PM

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi. (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

PUDUCHERRY: The Congress led Secular Democratic Progressive Alliance has resolved to launch its second phase of agitations here by holding a fast on February 5, demanding recall of Lt Governor Kiran Bedi for 'impeding' implementation of proposals of the elected government.

It also said that a day long bandh would be observed on February 16.

Addressing reporters at the end of a joint meeting of parties of the alliance here on Tuesday night, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said leaders of 18 parties, including the left parties, the VCK, and students outfits affiliated to the alliance had particiapted in the discussion.

DMK was conspicuous by its absence at the meeting and while reading out the names of parties that took part in the deliberations, the CM did not mention the dravidian major's name although it is a coalition partner supporting the Congress government from outside.

Narayanasamy said the alliance had been insisting for a long time through various agitations that Bedi should quit Puducherry or the Prime Minister should recall her as she had been 'standing in the way' of implementation of several proposals of the elected government.

Leaders of the parties attached to the alliance had held a dharna here for three days from January 8 to demand replacement of Bedi without any further loss of time.

"Despite our sustained agitations demanding replacement of Bedi, the Centre has not paid any heed and hence we are now reviving our agitations by holding a fast on February 5 and calling for a bandh on February 16, he said.

The Chief Minister said already the Congress and its allies had carried out a signature campaign in all assembly segments since January 11 and signatures were collected from public.

"We have information from office of President Ram Nath Kovind that he would meet a delegation of the Secular democratic alliance on February 10.

We would submitthe papers containing signatures of people demanding recall of Lt Governor to the President during our meeting that day."

"Our agitation would go on till the Centre recalled Kiran Bedi," he added.

