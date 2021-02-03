STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Government teacher tied up and run over with mini truck by gang in Tamil Nadu

S Ilango wanted the gang members to intimidate and inflict injuries on Sivakumar as he had an affair with Ilango’s wife.

Published: 03rd February 2021 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2021 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, dead

According to the police, the gang abducted Sivakumar from near the school and bundled him into a car. (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATTUR: A gang, hired by an electrician, allegedly murdered a government school teacher of Krishnagiri district by binding his limbs, dumping him on the middle of the road in Tirupattur district and running him over with a mini truck.

The deceased, M Sivakumar, 37, of Santhoor Gangavaram, Pochampalli, was employed as a teacher at Panchayat Union Middle School in Uthangarai. He was found murdered with limbs tied and head crushed at Ramakrishnapuram Old Railway Gate on January 29. On information, the police rushed to the spot and held investigations.

A special police team swung into action to nab the killers. They found an abandoned two-wheeler which helped them establish the identity of the deceased. Thereafter, with the help of  CCTV footage, the alleged killers were identified.

The gang members C Vellaisamy (40), R Jeevachandra Hariharan, (29), A Arivalagan, (31),  V Sathiamoorthy, (30), D Ilango, (27), and G Vembarasan, (27), all from Krishnagiri district, were arrested by the special team on Monday, along with S Ilango who allegedly hired the team. The Natrampalli police booked them under Sections 302 (murder), 120 (B) (conspiracy) and 34 (an act by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of Indian Penal Code (IPC). 

“By analysing the CCTV footage recorded on cameras set along Krishnagiri-Vilakkalnatham road, the team found the bike belonging to the deceased, a car, in which he was abducted, and a mini goods vehicle used for running him over. Further investigations led to cracking the case,” a police officer said.
He added that the gang was hired by S Ilango, 42, employed as an electrician with a local body near Uthangarai. He wanted the gang members to intimidate and inflict injuries on Sivakumar as he had an affair with Ilango’s wife. Both were employed in the same school. Ilango had offered the gang Rs 1 lakh for carrying out the ‘assignment’, the officer said.

According to the police, the gang abducted Sivakumar from near the school and bundled him into a car. One of the gang members followed the car and the goods vehicle on Sivakumar's bike. They allegedly attempted to strangle him to death at Velakkalnatham but were unable to do so. "Later, they moved to Ramakrishnapuram Old Railway Gate where they dumped him on the road and ran him over with the goods vehicle," police said, adding that a manhunt was launched to nab a few more persons involved in the incident.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
school teacher Tirupattur murder affair Tamil Nadu
India Matters
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Winds of change blowing in Bengal
On the wrong side of national interest
Farmer Amresh Singh with hop shoots in his farm.
Bihar cultivating world's costliest crop
This travel vlogger, who studied formally till class eight and was then forced to take up odd jobs to make a living, is famous for documenting his travels across Africa.
A little bit of Telugu in Africa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp