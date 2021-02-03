STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Puducherry: Teen playing mobile game found dead, probe on

According to police, Pachaiappan(46) of Annai Teresa Street in Manaveli near Villianur is a milk seller. His second son Darshan is a student of class XII.

Published: 03rd February 2021 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2021 05:33 AM

By Bagalavan Perier B
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: A 16-year-old school boy, who playing mobile game, was found dead at his residence in Puducherry on Monday. Police said the cause of the death could be ascertained only after receiving the autopsy report.

According to police, Pachaiappan(46) of Annai Teresa Street in Manaveli near Villianur is a milk seller. His second son Darshan is a student of class XII. On Monday, he returned home in the afternoon after attending school. After having lunch, he went to his room and was playing mobile games.

When his mother went to ask him if she could fetch his  dinner, she found him lying unconscious with froth in his mouth. Immediately, they took him to the nearby private hospital in Arumparthapuram, and after first aid was given, he was forwarded to JIPMER hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Based on information, Villianur police rushed to the hospital and sent the body for autopsy. A case has been filed and further inquiry is underway. A police source said that they are waiting for the autopsy report to conclude the nature of the death. Police confirmed that the boy didn’t have any health-related issues. The news of the boy’s  death went viral on social media and created a flutter in Puducherry.

