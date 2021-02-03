Representation to linguistic minorities soon: Guv Banwarilal Purohit

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a significant move, Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Tuesday told the State Assembly that the State Minorities Commission would be expanded through suitable legislation to provide representation to linguistic minorities.

The Governor, in his customary address to the Assembly, said Thai Poosam is an important festival in TN and in response to a number of requests from the general public, the government has declared Thai Poosam a public holiday. From 2011 to 2020, about 11,464 temples were renovated and consecrated at a cost of Rs 551 crore.

The retaining walls of Ilamaiyakkinar Temple tank in Chidambaram, which were damaged due to heavy rains in November-December, 2020, are being reconstructed at an estimated cost of Rs 2.61 crore. The retaining walls of the Nagore Dargah Tank in Nagapattinam, which were damaged due to Nivar and Burevi cyclones, are being reconstructed at an estimated cost of Rs 4.34 crore. The government has also increased the financial assistance for undertaking the Haj and Jerusalem pilgrimages.