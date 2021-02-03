STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Rs 1,000 crore for TIIC to boost MSMEs

Welcoming the move, Chennai District Small Scale Industries Association president, TV Hariharan, said, “It is a good move for the MSME sector.

Published: 03rd February 2021 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2021 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image of MSME industries (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Governor Banwarilal Purohit in his address to the Assembly said the State government will infuse an additional Rs 1,000 crore over the next three years into the Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation (TIIC) to expand its lending operations to cover MSME units that still do not have access to institutional credit.

Welcoming the move, Chennai District Small Scale Industries Association president, TV Hariharan, said, “It is a good move for the MSME sector. TIIC’s interest rate is low compared to banks, which charge 12-13 per cent; TIIC charges only six per cent subvention interest. The only issue is that the entrepreneur has to provide collateral and pay on time or he would be penalised.”

Echoing the sentiment, S Anburajan, president of the Tamil Nadu Small and Tiny Industries Association (TANSTIA), said, “Under the Centre’s Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS), banks lend at two per cent higher rate compared to TIIC but they don’t demand collateral. TIIC also must not demand collateral.” He added that the State should come out with a mechanism where micro-institutions could also avail funds. The micro-industries are dependent on private lenders who charge higher interest rates.

Earlier, the Governor said that the State has a total of 23.6 lakh registered MSME units, with a total investment of Rs 2,73,241 crore, providing employment to almost 1.52 crore people. He said that the new MSME policy was finalised after consultation with multiple stakeholders, and will be released by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, shortly.

“In order to help MSMEs tide over the pandemic, the government front-loaded release of different kinds of subsidies and coordinated with banks and financial institutions to ensure that MSME units in TN benefit through ECLGS. To facilitate quicker access to loans under ECLGS and to provide relief to MSMEs, the State also exempted payment of Stamp Duty for registration of Agreements relating to the Memorandum of Deposit of Title Deeds (equitable mortgages) until March, 31, 2021,” the Governor said.

He added that the Registration Fee was reduced to 0.1 per cent from 1 per cent for Micro and Small Enterprises. The government will also amend the Registration Act, 1908, to permit online registration of agreements relating to Memorandum of Deposit of Title Deeds to avail term loans and working capital loans. This would eliminate the lenders.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MSME Tamil Nadu TIIC
India Matters
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Winds of change blowing in Bengal
On the wrong side of national interest
Farmer Amresh Singh with hop shoots in his farm.
Bihar cultivating world's costliest crop
This travel vlogger, who studied formally till class eight and was then forced to take up odd jobs to make a living, is famous for documenting his travels across Africa.
A little bit of Telugu in Africa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp