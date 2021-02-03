Tamil Nadu reports 514 Covid-19 cases and 4 deaths, vaccinates 10,476 people

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 514 Covid-19 positive cases and four deaths on Wednesday, taking the tally to 8,39,866 and toll to 12,371. The State began to vaccinate frontline workers departments other than Health and inoculated 10,476 people against a capacity to vaccinate 46,500 people on the day.

Chennai reported 145 cases and one death. After 144 people were discharged, the Capital had 1,587 active cases.

Chennai's neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur reported 25, 19 and 34 cases. Two districts -- Kallakurichi and Ramanathapuram -- reported zero new cases, and 22 other districts reported less than 10 new cases on the day.

Meanwhile, two passengers from West Bengal, who travelled by road to the State, tested positive for Covid. The State tested 53,649 samples and 53,471 people on the day. After 533 people were discharged, the State had 4,494 active cases.

According to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, all the deceased had comorbid conditions. One private lab, Premier Health Centre in Kancheepuram, has been approved for Covid-19 testing recently. Of those vaccinated on Wednesday, 10,313 received Covishield and 163 received Covaxin.

Meanwhile, speaking to the press at MGM Healthcare Hospital, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said the State had started vaccinating frontline workers from other departments, including police and revenue departments.

Health Department officials said 195 private hospitals in the State were now permitted to conduct vaccination drives.

The State, till date, has vaccinated 1.30 lakh people. It began the vaccination drive on January 16 with healthcare and frontline workers at hospitals. However, the response was poor, particularly among nurses and sanitary workers. Dr T S Selvavinayagam, Director of Public health has said that for sometime the State will continue to allow healthcare workers to get vaccinated.

