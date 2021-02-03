TN among best states in India: Guv Banwarilal Purohit

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ahead of the crucial elections, the State Assembly convened for the first time this year on Tuesday. The session began with a customary address by Governor Banwarilal Purohit, who praised the AIADMK government for its multiple achievements. He lauded TN for being among the best-administered States in the country.

However, even before the Governor’s address began, the Opposition, led by DMK president MK Stalin, stood up in protest. An argument ensued between Deputy Leader of Opposition, Durai Murugan, and the Governor, which lasted for about six minutes.

The Governor’s “delay in the release” of seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case was among the several issues raised by the DMK. Later, the DMK, Congress, and IUML members staged a walkout, and decided to boycott the current Assembly session that will continue till Friday.

THE Governor heaped praises on the ruling AIADMK government for its “tremendous strides” in various fields, and for winning a large number of awards for exemplary performance. “I congratulate and compliment the entire governmental machinery of Tamil Nadu, led by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, for this exceptional performance,” the Governor said.

Pointing out that Tamil Nadu is the only major State in the country that has relied on an exclusive RT-PCR-based testing strategy, despite the high cost, the Governor said due to the measures taken by the State government, Tamil Nadu continued to perform very creditably in controlling the spread of the disease and minimising the loss of lives.

He also announced that the State government was in the process of establishing a new ‘Integrated and Inclusive Public Grievance Chief Minister Helpline Management System’ (IIPGCMS), aimed at time-bound redressal of all grievances and that the people can call the CM’s Helpline on the toll-free number, 1100. “With a robust routing mechanism and a dashboard for follow up, time-bound redressal of all grievances will be ensured. Citizens will very soon be able to access the government from the comfort of their homes, by calling the helpline,” the Governor said, delivering his address to the Assembly.

He recalled that many grievance redressal mechanisms, including the ‘Amma Thittam’, the ‘CM Special Grievance Redressal’, the ‘Taluk Online Petition Monitoring System’ and the ‘Amma Call Centre’, have already been functioning and that these would be integrated in the new system. This assumes significance in the wake of DMK president MK Stalin promising to create an exclusive department under his direct supervision, to redress grievances aired to him during the ‘Ungal thoguthiyil Stalin’ campaign, in the first 100 days of his government.

Other key announcements in the Governor’s address include rolling out the BharatNet Project in one-third of revenue villages by March 31, to ensure high speed, scalable bandwidth to all households in the State, unveiling of the State Action Plan for senior citizens, commencement of work on the Cauvery-South Vellar link, completion of phase-I of Athikadavu-Avinashi Lift Irrigation Scheme, unveiling the new MSME policy, and infusing fresh additional capital into the Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation.

Oppn to boycott session

Leader of the Opposition, MK Stalin, announced that his party would boycott the session condemning Governor’s inaction over the corruption charges levelled against the AIADMK government and its ministers. “Since we will not be getting an opportunity to speak about these issues in the Assembly, we have decided to approach the people’s court; and hence decided to boycott the entire session,” he said.

When the Governor was about to commence his address, Stalin tried to raise a few issues.

To this, the Governor said, “TN has been given over Rs 1 lakh crore towards infrastructure development, in the Budget. So, this is the day to rejoice.” Objecting to this, Deputy Leader of the Opposition, Durai Murugan, said: “You are speaking about the Central Budget. But, we have some objection to your address.”

The Governor said, “This is the last session of this term. Respect it and take full advantage. You should take part in the debate. All of you are seniors and the best orators. Why don’t you use your skills?”

However, the DMK insisted that their leaders be allowed to speak on the issues of their choice. To this, the Governor said, “You should be happy with the allocation made to Tamil Nadu in the Budget. Please don’t get angry with us. If you want to register your protest, you can go out for five minutes and come back.”After this, Stalin led his party in a walk-out, followed by the Congress and IUML.