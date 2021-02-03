STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN forest officials take wild elephant Rivaldo on a 10-km trek littered with fruits

Sources said that this is the first time in decades that Mudumalai Tiger Reserve officials are shifting an elephant for maintenance without sedating it.

Wild Elephant Rivaldo. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: “Rivaldo...Rivaldo...Rivaldo... Here are some pineapples and sugarcane! And, here eat some watermelon…”

Being treated to the 'sweet' calls of over 20 forest officials and staff is a wild elephant, aged over 50 years, who is being guided to the Theppakkadu Elephant Camp near Mettupalayam. His two-day journey to the campsite started from Vazhaithottam in Nilgiris district. On Tuesday, Rivaldo traversed four kilometres to reach Nelson Estate; he is left with six kilometres to cover on Day-2 of his journey. 

Sources said that this is the first time in decades that Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) officials are shifting an elephant for maintenance without sedating it. The decision was taken in the interest of Rivaldo, who is popular for his calm and friendly nature.  

"Some private resort staff in the surroundings of Vaazhaithottam are said to be feeding Rivaldo frequently. A few of them are obtaining money from tourists to take them near the animal, which is mostly spotted close to human habitats. So, the animal is being shifted to protect him from all possible dangers," sources added.

This comes in the wake of the death of another 50-year-old male elephant in the region. The elephant’s ear had been burnt after three people threw a burning cloth on it. The video of the elephant fleeing in pain went viral on social media. While the animal suffered due to the injury, it died due to an infection from a wound on its back reaching its lungs. 

Explaining the reason to shift Rivaldo, MTR  Deputy Director (Masinagudi) LCS Srikanth said that the jumbo had developed problems in its trunk six years ago. “Since then, it is mostly seen in the Singara Forest Range. After closely monitoring the animal for the last two days, we realised that it was not moving into the forest due to issues in the trunk. So, we are taking it to the elephant camp for treatment as per the Chief Wildlife Warden's order," he said. 

The decision to lure the animal to the camp rather than tranquillise it was taken to avoid creating any health complications for the jumbo. "The holes in Rivaldo's trunk are very small. If sedated he might face breathing difficulties. So, we are taking him to the camp with pit stops, as and when necessary. Along the way, he is being fed with sugarcane, pineapples, watermelons and banana," he said. 

Though four kumkis were roped in for the unnamed operation, Singara Forest Range Officer Kaanthan said that they were being used as Rivaldo might get scared.

