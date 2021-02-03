TN spent Rs 13,208 crore so far on Covid relief

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: “The State government has so far spent Rs 13,208 crore on Covid relief and response measures from its own resources,” said Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Tuesday in his address at the State Assembly.

He added, unlike many other States, Tamil Nadu did not delay or reduce salary payments to its employees. But by resorting to timely and cost-efficient borrowing, the government has protected its people from further adverse impacts of the pandemic.

“The setting up of 2,000 Amma Mini Clinics to provide free primary health care in remote rural areas and in urban slums has been lauded as a visionary and model scheme worthy of emulation,” he said.

With the pro-active approach of the government to encourage investment in sectors critical to the pandemic like medical equipment, drugs and pharmaceutical, combined with the effort to attract investors seeking to relocate in the aftermath of the pandemic, the Governor said that TN was able to attract investments worth an unprecedented Rs 60,674 crore through 73 MoU, generating employment for about 1,00,721 people.