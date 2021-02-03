STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tusker Rivaldo’s trek to Theppakadu on a trail of treats continues

Rivaldo is being shifted as the animal appears to have an injury in its trunk that requires treatment.

Published: 03rd February 2021 10:28 PM

Rivaldo- the elephant. (Photo|EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Rivaldo, a 50-year-old wild elephant, walked three more kilometres from Nelson Estate on Wednesday and reached Vibuthimalai foothills on Day-2 of its journey to the Theppakadu elephant camp.

According to sources, the 40-year-old tusker made it to Vibuthimalai foothills by crossing a road and river inside the forest, feasting on sugarcane, pineapple, watermelon apart from water at frequent intervals. 

"Unlike on Tuesday, on Wednesday we fed Rivaldo coconut leaves and hope the animal will reach Theppakadu camp on Friday," said Kaanthan, Forest Range Officer. "Early Wednesday morning, the animal stopped in its tracks on seeing a makhna near Nelson Estate. Our staff chased the makhna away after which Rivaldo resumed the trek," he said.

READ| TN forest officials take wild elephant Rivaldo on a 10-km trek littered with fruits

Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) forest officials on Tuesday adopted the novel strategy of leading Rivaldo to the camp and away from a human habitat in Vazhaithottam instead of resorting to tranquillisers. This is the first time in decades, the officials have attempted this method. 

Rivaldo is being shifted as the animal appears to have an injury in its trunk that requires treatment. Further, the jumbo was reportedly being regularly fed by private resort staff at Vazhaithottam. Officials feared the wild elephant may be at risk of fatal human attacks if it remained close to the human habitation. 

Recently, a 50-year-old male elephant was injured after three people threw a burning cloth over its ear. The jumbo’s ear was completely burnt and the animal later died of other causes.

