Two youth drown in stone quarry pond

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two youngsters drowned in a stone quarry pond at Tirusulam near airport on Monday evening, police said.

The deceased are identified as Dinesh Kumar (21) of Avadi and Akash of Pallipattu Taluk in Tiruvallur district.

The incident took place at around 4.30 pm when the two, along with their friends, had visited the pond for a photoshoot. According to police, the two had not learnt swimming but still ventured into the water.

Upon receiving information, Pallavaram police sought help of five fire-fighters and a scuba-diving team for the rescue operation, which lasted for several hours till midnight. The bodies were recovered and sent to Government Chromepet Hospital for postmortem.