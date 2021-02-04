Advance bail for DMK men who attacked woman

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Four persons who were booked on charges of assaulting a woman for questioning DMK chief MK Stalin during the party’s Makkal Grama Sabha meeting at Thondamuthur in January appeared before district magistrate court on Wednesday and secured anticipatory bail.

On January 2, Poongudi, AIADMK women’s wing president in Coimbatore south district, attended the grama sabha meeting arranged by DMK at Devarayapuram and posed questions to MK Stalin. DMK functionaries objected to this and forced her out of the venue.

Charging that she was manhandled at the event by the party cadre, Poongodi lodged a complaint at Thondamuthur. The four – weavers wing secretary Thanikkai Rajendran, Thondamuthur south union in-charge Samipaiyan, urban secretary Alandurai Rangasamy and youth wing secretary Perumal Raja – were at large following the incident and secured anticipatory bail on Tuesday. The court directed them to appear before district court to complete the procedure.Z