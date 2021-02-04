STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Alleged vaccine death: Madurai bench asks if autopsy was performed as per guidelines

The bench gave the direction while hearing a petition filed by Ambika of Thoothukudi, the wife of the deceased Manokaran

Published: 04th February 2021 09:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2021 09:55 PM   |  A+A-

A does of COVID-19 vaccine being administered. (Photo| AFP)

A does of COVID-19 vaccine being administered. (Photo| AFP)

By Jegadeeswari Pandian
Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Thursday asked the Special Government Pleader whether the postmortem examination of the sanitary worker, who died 10 days after receiving the vaccine against Covid-19, was performed as per guidelines.

A division bench, comprising Justices MM Sundresh and S Ananthi, instructed the counsel to ascertain the same and tell the officials concerned to ensure that a re-postmortem examination is conducted if it is found that the guidelines were not followed.

The bench gave the direction while hearing a petition filed by Ambika of Thoothukudi, the wife of the deceased Manokaran, seeking a proper autopsy of her husband's body, compensation and a government job.

According to the petition, Manokaran (39) was working at the Vilathikulam Pudur Panchayat Town in Thoothukudi. The couple has three daughters. He was unwilling to get vaccinated but after the panchayat authorities threatened to terminate him from work, he gave his consent and was administered the vaccine on January 21, 2021. However, his health started deteriorating and on January 30, when he was travelling to Madurai for a medical checkup, he threw up and collapsed at the Aruppukottai New Bus Stand, Ambika stated.

"I fear that the vaccine has caused side effects and has slowly killed my husband," she said and sought the above direction.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Covid-19 vaccine
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Large proportion of India still vulnerable to Covid-19: Serosurvey
Health workers adminsitering Covishield vaccine to the frontline warriors as part of the second phase of vaccination drive in Tirupati. (Photo | by Madhav K, EPS)
‘Involve private sector in vaccination drive’
Apollo Hospitals Group chairman Prathap C Reddy poses as part of ‘The Hand Print Campaign’, at Apollo Proton Cancer Centre, in Chennai on Thursday | P jawahar
‘Obesity, mental health to be biggest challenges in 2030’
Comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested on January 1. (Video Screengrab | Munawar Faruqui YouTube Channel)
Comedian Munawar Faruqui given interim bail by SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
CM Arvind Kejriwal launches ‘Switch Delhi’ campaign to push electric vehicles in city
Gallery
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/trans
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the highlights
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp