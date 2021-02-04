Alleged vaccine death: Madurai bench asks if autopsy was performed as per guidelines

Jegadeeswari Pandian By

Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Thursday asked the Special Government Pleader whether the postmortem examination of the sanitary worker, who died 10 days after receiving the vaccine against Covid-19, was performed as per guidelines.

A division bench, comprising Justices MM Sundresh and S Ananthi, instructed the counsel to ascertain the same and tell the officials concerned to ensure that a re-postmortem examination is conducted if it is found that the guidelines were not followed.

The bench gave the direction while hearing a petition filed by Ambika of Thoothukudi, the wife of the deceased Manokaran, seeking a proper autopsy of her husband's body, compensation and a government job.

According to the petition, Manokaran (39) was working at the Vilathikulam Pudur Panchayat Town in Thoothukudi. The couple has three daughters. He was unwilling to get vaccinated but after the panchayat authorities threatened to terminate him from work, he gave his consent and was administered the vaccine on January 21, 2021. However, his health started deteriorating and on January 30, when he was travelling to Madurai for a medical checkup, he threw up and collapsed at the Aruppukottai New Bus Stand, Ambika stated.

"I fear that the vaccine has caused side effects and has slowly killed my husband," she said and sought the above direction.