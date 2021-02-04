STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DMK moves contempt plea against Natiional Medical Commission secretary

Senior advocate P Wilson, arguing for the DMK, made a mention before the first bench of Sanjib Banerjee and Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy to move the contempt plea against RK Vats.

Madras High Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The DMK on Wednesday moved a contempt plea against National Medical Commission Secretary, RK Vats, for violating the Madras High Court order on implementation of 69 per cent reservation in the seats surrendered by the State for medical and dental courses. The High Court had also directed the implementation of 50 per cent reservation for OBC students from academic year 2021-22.

According to the petition filed by DMK’s TKS Elangovan, “The High Court had ordered the Centre to constitute a committee with the participation of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Tamil Nadu Health Department and the Medical Council of India, to provide reservation for OBC students in institutions not under the Central government.”

The petition also contended that the formation of the committee with present members was in violation of the High Court order. No reply was received for a contempt order moved against the members concerned in November, the petition added.

