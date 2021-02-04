Essential service railway staff can use postal ballots: Election Commission

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Election Commission of India (ECI) has made it clear that essential service employees of the Railways will be able to use postal ballot voting facility. The ECI said this in response to a letter sent by the Southern Railway Mazdoor Union Assistant Divisional Secretary V Ramkumar.

Ramkumar had sent a letter to PM Narendra Modi and Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora on January 1, 2021, requesting them for provision of postal ballot for the board staff of Indian Railway.

Chief Election Commission’s Under Secretary Abhishek Tiwari in his reply said that Ministry of Law and Justice has already amended the conduct of Elections Rules, 1961 for making provisions for voting through postal ballot paper to the persons notified in terms of clause(c) of section 60 of the representation of the people Act, 1951.

Employees of Indian Railway are included under the category of absentee voters on essential services and postal ballot voting facility has been extended to these employees.