Kovai dentist in Kerala police custody over suspected Maoist links

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Sleuths of the Anti-Terrorist Squad of Kerala police on Thursday took into custody a dentist for his alleged links with Maoists. Sources said Dr Dinesh (30) was running a hospital on Thadagam road near Edayarpalayam.

On Thursday afternoon, the team from Ernakulam conducted a search at Dinesh's residence in Puliyakulam. Several documents were reportedly seized from him. Following this, Dinesh was taken into custody.

The team also conducted searches at the houses of one Parthiban and one Rajesh, suspected to be Maoist sympathisers, in Ukkadam and Sungam. Sources said the two were in close contact with Dinesh and he often stayed at their houses. Parthiban is a functionary of an outfit called Pothu Nala Manavar Elutchi Iyakkam, police said.

According to Intelligence sources, Dinesh was detained based on the statement given by Rajan Chittilapilli, a Maoist leader arrested in Kerala in December 2020. Dinesh is also suspected to have a connection in a 2017 case at Edakara in Malapuram, sources added.