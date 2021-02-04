Madurai-Thiruvananthapuram doubling works receives Rs 775 crore

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A whopping Rs 775 crore has been earmarked for the ongoing doubling-cum-electrification work of railway lines between Madurai and Thiruvananthapuram in the Union budget 2021-22. The doubling works in Madurai, Virudhunagar, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi and Nagercoil districts are expected to get completed in another two years.

According to an official document, till date, the project has received Rs 2,365.5 crore out of the total estimated Rs 3,618.70 crore. Last year the projects were allocated Rs 845.5 crore. The Chennai - Thiruvananthapuram section is one of the most demanded routes in Indian railways and the utilisation capacity of single line between Madurai and Thiruvananthapuram surpassed 100 per cent.

The railways has made it clear that no new trains can be added in Madurai - Thiruvananthapuram section without doubling the tracks.

“The Madurai - Vanchi Maniyachi - Thoothukudi track works were to be completed by end 2020, but owing to land acquisition issues the work has been delayed,” said officials from Rail Vikas Nigam Limited, which has been entrusted the project.

The first phase of the doubling work between Madurai and Thoothukudi is expected to be completed by June or July this year, added officials. Similarly, Vanchi Maniyachchi - Tirunelveli - Nagercoil - (102 km) and Kanyakumari-Nagercoil-Thiruvananthapuram (86.56 km) works are to be completed by the end of this year. Unlike the Villupuram - Dindigul doubling works which took more than ten years for completion, the Madurai - Thiruvananthpauram section received substantial funds and the works can be expedited, added official sources.

Another long pending project- gauge conversion works of Madurai - Bodinayakkanur line- received Rs 71 crore.