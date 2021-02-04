No headway in talks over reservation for Vanniyars

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: There has been no headway in talks held between the AIADMK and the PMK, on internal reservation for Vanniyars in jobs and education within the Most Backward Classes quota, till Wednesday evening.

According to sources, a team led by GK Mani, PMK president, former union minister AK Moorthy, and spokesperson K Balu, met a team comprising ministers SP Velumani, CVe Shanmugam and KP Anbazhagan, at R Thangamani’s house.

Following the talks, the ministers met Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and elaborated the details about the talks while GK Mani rushed to meet PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss. Later, they met in the evening to conduct a second round of discussion. However, nothing had been declared as of 8 pm.

Sources from the AIADMK said that even if they reached any solution on the demand, it would be announced in the Assembly or the Chief Minister will make an announcement after the Assembly session gets over.

It is considered a significant move in the State’s political arena as Ramadoss had made it clear that he will decide over his party’s political stance ahead of the polls, based on the outcome of the talks. It is expected in the political landscape that the PMK will ally with the ruling AIADMK if they achieve the desired result, else the party will go alone. It may be recalled that a team of ministers had earlier held discussions twice with Ramadoss over the issue, following the series of protests staged by the PMK from early December.