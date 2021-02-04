Parties take show on to road with wall graffiti in Tiruchy

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: As the State gears to face Assembly elections in a few months, every nook and cranny of the rockfort city, Tiruchy – from private properties to highways – has been engulfed with political graffiti, with various parties vigorously working to woo voters.

Following the imposition of stricter rules with regards to erecting banners and hoardings, most parties have turned their attention to the old-age tradition of political graffiti, as they have been actively trying to occupy any space in public areas.

Stretching from publicising the party to celebrating anniversary of their leaders, the parties are painting several graffiti as they could make a stronger impression in the minds of the public. “Although our major focus is to grab voters’ attention through social media platforms, we are also focusing on wall graffiti, as it is the easiest way to connect with the middle-aged and the elderly.

We are trying to contact as many private property owners as possible in all major locations, since we could utilise their space for promotion. Compared to banners, wall graffiti is cheaper and lasts long,” said a functionary from the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM).

Various parties have started white-washing barrier walls of various bridges, too, on the Tiruchy-Chennai Highway. With the barriers usually painted black and white, to improve visibility at night, road safety activists worry that these graffiti could lead to drivers losing their attention on roads.

P Ayyarappan, an activist, said, “Earlier, only the walls on the bottom side of bridges were used for political purposes. But, now they have starting utilising the barrier walls also, which can easily disturb attention of the riders.

Just like how sticking notices are strictly dealt with, even this should be checked under prevention of disfigurement acts as they are illegal.” When contacted, officials from the highway department promised to look into the issue.