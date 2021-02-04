STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Strong sentiment in favour of nationalism in TN, says CT Ravi

Tamil Nadu goes to the polls in a couple of months from now and the BJP, which has been building the party, is confident of capturing the state that has been ruled by Dravidian parties for decades.

Published: 04th February 2021 05:56 AM

BJP leader CT Ravi (Photo | EPS)

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tamil Nadu goes to the polls in a couple of months from now and the BJP, which has been building the party, is confident of capturing the state that has been ruled by Dravidian parties for decades.

“There is a strong sentiment in Tamil Nadu in favour of nationalists and we, as a nationalistic party, will contest the elections and will come to power,’’ said BJP National General Secretary and Tamil Nadu in-charge CT Ravi on Wednesday.

Party president J P Nadda had earlier announced that they would tie up with AIADMK. While the party is hopeful of other smaller parties like the PMK and DMDK joining them in an alliance in the coming days, Ravi said he was  hopeful of having more allies after talks. In a chat with Express, Ravi said a recent internal survey had given the AIADMK and BJP the edge over their rivals. The survey gives them a simple majority in the 234-member House.

The BJP has not done well in Tamil Nadu where traditionally the AIADMK and DMK have reigned supreme. The highest it has managed to get has been 4 seats in the assembly in 2001, and won just one seat in 1996. Ravi was optimistic that just like the party had risen to power in Tripura and Assam, it would sweep to power in TN too.

He pointed out that the Union Budget under PM Modi’s leadership had laid special emphasis on Tamil Nadu and had earmarked Rs 5.10 lakh crore for its development. Ravi has toured TN about 20-25 times and has acquainted himself with the people, especially at the divisional points. He said the BJP has been busy strengthening the party at the grassroots.

Out of about 70,000 booths, they have built a presence in 48,000 booths spread over all the 234 segments, he said. “We are building leaders amongst all castes — Vanniyars, Thevars, Goundars and Nadars. Our chemistry is strong and once the chemistry is strong, the mathematics will become strong. We are transforming into a mass party from a class-based party in TN,” he said.

