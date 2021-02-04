Tamil Nadu reports less than 500 Covid-19 cases for first time in nine months

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 494 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths on Thursday, taking the tally to 8,40,360 and toll to 12,375. This is the first time in almost nine months that the number of fresh cases has dipped below 500.

May 16, when 477 cases were reported, is the last date on which the State reported less than 500 new cases.

On Thursday, Chennai reported 149 cases, and no deaths. After 159 people were discharged, the capital had 1,572 active cases. Chennai's neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur reported 28, nine and 29 cases respectively. While Perambalur, Villupuram and Virudhunagar reported zero new cases, 20 other districts reported less than 10 new cases. The State tested 51,882 samples and 51,710 people on the day. After 517 people were discharged, the State had 4,467 active cases.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister R Kamaraj, who was being treated for Covid complications at the MGM Healthcare Hospital in Chennai was among those discharged. Kamaraj, who developed cytokine storm, bacterial infection and over 90 per cent lung damage, was shifted to the MGM Hospital from Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital with ventilator support on January 19. The minister was discharged after showing progress in his health condition and off ventilator support.

Meanwhile, according to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, only one among the deceased had no comorbid conditions. The patient was a 54-year-old man from Cuddalore who tested positive for Covid on January 18. The patient was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital at 2.32 pm on February 2 and died less than four hours later at 6.20 pm due to Covid pneumonia/respiratory failure.

