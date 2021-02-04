STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Temporary staff members allege salary discrepancy

Temporary non-teaching staff working under the Samagra Shiksha Scheme have alleged non-payment of full salary.

Published: 04th February 2021 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2021 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Sushmitha Ramakrishnan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Temporary non-teaching staff working under the Samagra Shiksha Scheme have alleged non-payment of full salary. These staff work as accountants, data entry operators and coordinator of Management Information Systems (MIS) and claim some of them are paid as low as Rs 8,600 but their sanctioned salary is almost double.

Officials denied the allegation and said that there is a misunderstanding in calculation. V Rajkumar, State Coordinator Samagra Shiksha Consolidate Staff Welfare Association, said that there are over 1,500 working in the above three positions across the State. “Accountants are entitled to Rs 16,166. However, many of us are paid in the range of Rs 11,000 - Rs 14,000,” he said.

“The Central government has disbursed funds based on the salary fixed by the Project Approval Board (PAB). However, we are not getting the entitled salary,” Rajkumar said. A data entry operator is eligible to almost Rs 14,000, but many claim that they are paid as low as Rs 8,600.  “Further, we get no benefits like maternity leave, ESI or PF. How can we work for such low wages?” an operator questioned.

A MIS coordinator, who handles operations related to the Education Monitoring and Information System (EMIS), said, “The disparity is worse between those working in district headquarters and block-level. The block-level staff get paid the least while those in Chennai and district headquarters get more,” he said.

A official from the Samagra Shiksha said that there is a  misunderstanding.The official elaborated, “The Central government allocates a unit salary without accounting for the seniority. We pay senior staff members more and new staff are given the minimum pay.”

However, the consolidated staff alleged that even the senior-most staff in these three postings received only the sanctioned pay and all others received lesser than that leaving salary discrepancies. It is also worth noting that the non-teaching staff in Tamil Nadu are among the least paid. Their contemporaries in Rajasthan get Rs 63,000 per month and those in Punjab, Haryana and Maharashtra get more than Rs 30,000 per month respectively.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Samagra Shiksha Scheme Temporary staff salary discrepancy
India Matters
Look who’s clean: Hygiene, India and the West
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
House panel raises concerns over creating national DNA database
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bengal polls 2021: How Trinamool is losing narrative to BJP
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
2 sisters claim ownership of land offered for Ayodhya mosque, move HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp