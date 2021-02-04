TN vaccinates 12000 people, state awaiting Centre’s nod to include journos, teachers, judges in list

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu vaccinated 12,494 healthcare and frontline workers on Thursday, according to data from the State health department. Of them, 12,285 received Covishield and 209 received Covaxin. The State had the capacity to vaccinate 81,600 people on the day.

Addressing reporters in Chennai, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said that the Health Department had requested the Union Government to include teachers, journalists, members of the judiciary and others, in the category of frontline workers to receive the vaccination.

Stating that over 1.50 lakh had registered for the vaccine from the Chennai Corporation, Radhakrishnan urged healthcare workers to come forward and get vaccinated before their turn ends. The State is planning to continue vaccinating healthcare workers for a little longer.

Radhakrishnan said that the CM had permitted private hospitals, with a staff of over 150, to vaccinate their workers at their own premises.

The health department has instructed districts not to waste vaccines, he said, mentioning that on Sunday at a particular district only one person was vaccinated while at another district only two received the shots. This will lead to vaccine wastage, he pointed out.

The Health Secretary warned that although the vaccine had become available, people should not forget to wear face masks and continue to follow social distancing. Tamil Nadu still recording around 500 Covid-19 cases per day is not satisfactory, he said, pointing to recent clusters.

“In Thanjavur district, there was a marriage cluster, in Coimbatore, there was a family cluster and in Chengalpattu also one cluster was reported. All this is because people are not following government advice,” Radhakrishnan said.

The CoWIN portal will be open for registration of frontline workers till February 7. As elderly people and people with comorbid conditions are also showing interest in getting vaccinated, the State has requested the Union Government to allow them to receive the shots parallelly, he added.