Bill to extend terms of special officers tabled

He also introduced another Bill to extend the terms of Special Officers at Town Panchayats, Municipalities and Municipal Corporations for six more months.

CHENNAI: Municipal Administration Minister SP Velumani on Thursday introduced a Bill in the Assembly to replace an Ordinance issued on December 29 to extend the terms of Special Officers at Village Panchayats, Panchayat Unions and District Panchayats in Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Vellore, Tirupathur, Ranipet, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts, for six more months since the local body polls in these areas are yet to be held.

Minister for Cooperation Sellur K Raju introduced a Bill to amend the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Societies Act to provide for referring disputes between society and liquidator of another registered society or between the liquidators of two registered societies to the Registrar for decision, on the lines of Section 84 of Multi-State Cooperative Societies Act, 2002.

At present, the Cooperative Societies Act provides for excessive time periods for probing frauds or misappropriation of funds.

