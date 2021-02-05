STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coimbatore sanitary staff commits suicide

A sanitary worker, employed at a Corporation-run health centre in Coimbatore died by suicide blaming the pressure exerted on him at the workplace.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A sanitary worker, employed at a Corporation-run health centre in Coimbatore died by suicide blaming the pressure exerted on him at the workplace. The deceased, identified as Rangasamy (38), worked at Seethalakshmi Maternity Home, run by Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation, and was a resident of Maduraiveeran Kovil Street in BK Pudur near Kuniyamuthur.

On Wednesday afternoon, when he was alone at his house, Rangasamy consumed poison and died at the hospital. Rangasamy’s daughter, Sangeetha said, her father had told the family that he was forced to leave work by a few employees at the hospital.

She said that Rangasamy had seen two of the hospital staff getting intimate at the workplace. To cover up the incident, they tried to get Rangasamy dismissed from service by filing false complaints against him with the administration.

Meanwhile, a senior Corporation official said that the complaint received against Rangasamy was that he had taken photographs of people while they were changing clothes, in the hospital premises. On accepting the complaints, the administration asked Rangasamy to leave the work, Sangeetha stated.

Depressed over the developments, Rangasamy recorded a video statement explaining the issue and sent it to his family circle before killing himself, she said. The family registered a complaint with the Kuniyamuthur police on Thursday, and attached the video with their complaint. 

(If in distress or having suicidal thoughts, call 104 for Health Department’s helpline that offers counselling, or 044- 24640050 for Sneha suicide helpline, or N Damodaran Centenary Lifeline at 1800-121-203040.)

