Decline in banana export affects manufacture of value-added items

M S Thanaraj By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Drop in banana prices at the market and decreased demand for export has taken a huge hit on the manufacture of value-added products. Farmers and several Farmers Producers Organisations (FPOs) feel that it would take more than a year for the situation to get back to normal. Though banana is largely cultivated in the district, with the total area crossing 7,000 hectares this season, still farmers fear loss as market price remains below average. What was seen as an alternative to tide over financial loss did no profit farmers and FPOs.

Talking to TNIE, Suresh, a value-added product manufacturer from Tiruchy said, "We are making health powder, sweets and fig from bananas. Through e-platforms we send them to various states, including Gujarat and Delhi. Before lockdown, on an average, 1.5 tons of products will get sold. But after lockdown, we are facing 40 per cent drop in business. Lastly, we received orders for 100-200 kilos of product from Gujarat, but due to lockdown, the order was cancelled and we had to stock them up in warehouses. We have reduced manufacturing to avoid stocking.

Though the transportation has been resumed, we are struggling to reach the pre-lockdown state." He noted that there was no demand in the local market as people were interested only in fresh produce rather than the byproduct, and also lack of proper platform for sales added to their woes.

Veerasekaran, a farmer activist from Tiruchy said, "The price of banana bunch in retail market is just `50 or less. Though farmers are ready to invest in manufacturing value-added products, the market price leaves them worried."

Further, Sugumar, a farmer from Tiruchy said that at present only in Thottiam such value-added product manufacturing FPOs is operational. Moreover, considering the cost of equipment, farmers refrain from involving in the process. "It will be helpful if government provides subsidies for farmers to set up value added products manufacturing units," he added.