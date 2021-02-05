STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Decline in banana export affects manufacture of value-added items

Drop in banana prices at the market and decreased demand for export has taken a huge hit on the manufacture of value-added products.

Published: 05th February 2021 11:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2021 11:59 AM   |  A+A-

Banananas
By M S Thanaraj
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Drop in banana prices at the market and decreased demand for export has taken a huge hit on the manufacture of value-added products. Farmers and several Farmers Producers Organisations (FPOs) feel that it would take more than a year for the situation to get back to normal. Though banana is largely cultivated in the district, with the total area crossing 7,000 hectares this season, still farmers fear loss as market price remains below average. What was seen as an alternative to tide over financial loss did no profit farmers and FPOs.

Talking to TNIE, Suresh, a value-added product manufacturer from Tiruchy said, "We are making health powder, sweets and fig from bananas. Through e-platforms we send them to various states, including Gujarat and Delhi. Before lockdown, on an average, 1.5 tons of products will get sold. But after lockdown, we are facing 40 per cent drop in business. Lastly, we received orders for 100-200 kilos of product from Gujarat, but due to lockdown, the order was cancelled and we had to stock them up in warehouses. We have reduced manufacturing to avoid stocking.

Though the transportation has been resumed, we are struggling to reach the pre-lockdown state." He noted that there was no demand in the local market as people were interested only in fresh produce rather than the byproduct, and also lack of proper platform for sales added to their woes.

Veerasekaran, a farmer activist from Tiruchy said, "The price of banana bunch in retail market is just `50 or less. Though farmers are ready to invest in manufacturing value-added products, the market price leaves them worried."

Further, Sugumar, a farmer from Tiruchy said that at present only in Thottiam such value-added product manufacturing FPOs is operational. Moreover, considering the cost of equipment, farmers refrain from involving in the process. "It will be helpful if government provides subsidies for farmers to set up value added products manufacturing units," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
banana prices export Farmers Producers Organisations
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Large proportion of India still vulnerable to Covid-19: Serosurvey
Health workers adminsitering Covishield vaccine to the frontline warriors as part of the second phase of vaccination drive in Tirupati. (Photo | by Madhav K, EPS)
‘Involve private sector in vaccination drive’
Apollo Hospitals Group chairman Prathap C Reddy poses as part of ‘The Hand Print Campaign’, at Apollo Proton Cancer Centre, in Chennai on Thursday | P jawahar
‘Obesity, mental health to be biggest challenges in 2030’
Comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested on January 1. (Video Screengrab | Munawar Faruqui YouTube Channel)
Comedian Munawar Faruqui given interim bail by SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
CM Arvind Kejriwal launches ‘Switch Delhi’ campaign to push electric vehicles in city
Gallery
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/trans
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the highlights
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp