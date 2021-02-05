Man arrested in Puducherry for social media message offering to kill PM Modi for Rs 5 crore

By PTI

PUDUCHERRY: A 43-year old man has been arrested near here on the charge of posting a message in Facebook offering to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi if anyone paid Rs five crore, police said on Friday.

The man, a resident of neighbouring Aryankuppam village, was arrested on Thursday and produced before a local court which remanded him to judicial custody, they said, identifying him as Sathyanandam, a real estate businessman.

Hewas booked under Indian Penal Code sections 505 (1) and 505 (2) for making statement conducing topublic mischief and statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill- will between classes.

Police said the accused had posted a message stating that he was "ready to kill" the Prime Minister and wanted to know who would be ready to give him Rs 5 crore for it.

A car driver noticed the message on Thursday and informed the police who traced the Facebook account of the man and arrested him.