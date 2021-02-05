STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Man arrested in Puducherry for social media message offering to kill PM Modi for Rs 5 crore

The man, a resident of neighbouring Aryankuppam village, was arrested on Thursday and produced before a local court which remanded him to judicial custody.

Published: 05th February 2021 03:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2021 03:46 PM   |  A+A-

PM Modi speaks while attending the Griha Pravesham program being held in Madhya Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

PUDUCHERRY: A 43-year old man has been arrested near here on the charge of posting a message in Facebook offering to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi if anyone paid Rs five crore, police said on Friday.

The man, a resident of neighbouring Aryankuppam village, was arrested on Thursday and produced before a local court which remanded him to judicial custody, they said, identifying him as Sathyanandam, a real estate businessman.

Hewas booked under Indian Penal Code sections 505 (1) and 505 (2) for making statement conducing topublic mischief and statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill- will between classes.

Police said the accused had posted a message stating that he was "ready to kill" the Prime Minister and wanted to know who would be ready to give him Rs 5 crore for it.

A car driver noticed the message on Thursday and informed the police who traced the Facebook account of the man and arrested him.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Facebook Narendra Modi
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Large proportion of India still vulnerable to Covid-19: Serosurvey
Health workers adminsitering Covishield vaccine to the frontline warriors as part of the second phase of vaccination drive in Tirupati. (Photo | by Madhav K, EPS)
‘Involve private sector in vaccination drive’
Apollo Hospitals Group chairman Prathap C Reddy poses as part of ‘The Hand Print Campaign’, at Apollo Proton Cancer Centre, in Chennai on Thursday | P jawahar
‘Obesity, mental health to be biggest challenges in 2030’
Comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested on January 1. (Video Screengrab | Munawar Faruqui YouTube Channel)
Comedian Munawar Faruqui given interim bail by SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
CM Arvind Kejriwal launches ‘Switch Delhi’ campaign to push electric vehicles in city
Gallery
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp