My govt has walked the talk, people wish this govt to continue: EPS 

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Submitting a progress report about his government, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday said, his government has been walking the talk when it comes to service to the people.

Taking pride in informing the House that he had inaugurated works completed at a cost of Rs 42,144 crore, the Chief Minister said he had laid the foundation for 8,012 works to be carried out at a cost of Rs 36,912 crore. So, in all, his government has taken up 56,794 works worth Rs 79,057 Crore.

“Though a few had been unleashing false propaganda that people should reject this government. But in reality, the people of Tamil Nadu wish that this government should continue due to its achievements on various counts and the developmental schemes in all sectors. People throng in large numbers wherever I go and they wish this government should continue. So, people's verdict is God's verdict,” the Chief Minister said replying to the discussion on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address.

"Even after the Assembly elections, the present status will continue. We will continue to be in the Treasury Benches while the opposition parties will continue to be the Opposition Benches," Palaniswami quipped.

"I assumed the office of Chief Minister on February 16, 2017. Leaders in the opposition parties were sceptical about whether my government could last a few days or three months or six months. But I have accomplished the service to the people efficiently and I am stepping into the fifth year on February 15," Palaniswami added.

He said through the Special Grievance Redressal Scheme which was launched by him on August 19, 2019, had received 9,77,638 petitions. Of these, 5,22,812 petitions have been accepted. Through social security schemes, 1,44,348 persons are being given a pension.

The Chief Minister further said a new ‘Integrated and Inclusive Public Grievance Chief Minister Helpline Management System’ (IIPGCMS) aimed at time-bound redressal of all grievances would be implemented at a cost of Rs.12.78 crore and that he would soon launch this scheme. Through the Tamil Nadu Private Job portal (www.tn private jobs.tn.gov.in) so far 14,167 persons have got jobs.

The Chief Minister also made an announcement on the withdrawal of cases filed during the Jallikattu agitations that took place in various parts of the State in 2017.

"Those agitations were staged to establish the rights of the people of Tamil Nadu over Jallikattu. Many cases have been registered regarding these agitations and some of them were registered for maintaining the law and order. However, some unwanted incidents took place during these agitations. Considering the facts that many general public who staged agitation for restoring Jallikattu have also been affected due to the cases filed against them, the State government will withdraw the cases in consultation with the legal experts except those relating to attacks on police personnel, setting fire etc.”, Palaniswami said.

In another announcement, the Chief Minister said the Police Hospital in Chennai would upgrade a hospital which has all branches of medicine so that the police personnel and their families could get quality treatment and surgery etc., Already, there is a residential school for the children of police personnel in Chennai. Similar residential schools would be started at Trichy, Coimbatore, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Salem, Cuddalore and Vellore.

Giving the status report about the announcements made, he said, “Of the 644 announcements made under Rule 110, G.Os have been issued for 607 announcements. Of this, the works for 198 announcements have been completed fully while works on 409 works are in the final stages. For 31 announcements, preliminary works are in progress and six announcements are under the consideration of the Central government.”

Similarly, 568 announcements were made at the MGR Centenary celebration meetings in 32 districts and these works on 289 announcements have been completed fully while works for 277 announcements are going on. Preliminary works are going on for two announcements.

Under the Kudimaramath Scheme, till date, 6,211 works have been taken up in water resources at an expenditure of Rs.1,418 crore. Similarly, 28,623 water resources have been renovated at a cost of Rs.422.60 crore.

Through the Rural Development Department, 31,834 minor check dams have been constructed at a total cost of Rs.730.40 crore while works on constructing check dams at a cost of Rs.934 crore have been going on in various parts of the State.

Under the Crop Insurance Scheme, so far, 53.49 lakh farmers have received Rs.9,312 crore as compensation to the crops lost due to various reasons. During the current year, 23.57 lakh farmers have insured their crops in 39.56 lakh acres.