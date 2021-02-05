Naruvi Hospitals to be inaugurated on Friday

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Naruvi Hospitals, a state-of-the-art multi-speciality hospital in Vellore, to be inaugurated by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami through video conference on Friday. The 14-storey structure has been equipped with 500 beds and spread over an area of five lakh square feet near Vellore new bus stand, hospital sources said.

The hospital has a technical collaboration with Michigan-based Henry Ford Health System, one of the leading healthcare providers in the US founded by automobile pioneer Henry Ford, the sources said.

GV Sampath, Chairman, Naruvi Hospitals, said,

“This is a Rs 600 crore project and we want to give international standard healthcare to people at affordable cost, with the strong ethical value pivoted on the patient-first-principle.” In the first phase of its operation, the hospital will be manned by 250 doctors and over 800 paramedics and support staff, the hospital Chairman said.

