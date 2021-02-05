STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New Bill tabled to effectively ban online gambling

The State government introduced an Amendment Bill in the Assembly to replace an Ordinance that banned cyberspace gambling, on Thursday.

Published: 05th February 2021 03:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2021 03:59 AM   |  A+A-

Cards, bluff, Poker, Gambling

Representational Image.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government introduced an Amendment Bill in the Assembly to replace an Ordinance that banned cyberspace gambling, on Thursday. Now, those betting on online games like rummy and poker can be imprisoned up to two years, or fined up to Rs 10,000, or both. 

The Bill, passed to prevent incidents of suicide related to online gambling, stated that “no person shall wager or bet in games like rummy or similar games played online using computers or any communication device or any other instrument of gaming. Also, no one shall facilitate or organise games involving gambling in the cyberspace”.

The Bill moved by Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, also covers ‘games of mere skill’ if played in consideration of ‘wager, money or other stakes’. If any company is found at fault, every person in charge and responsible for the conduct of the business at the time of the offence, as well as the firm, shall be deemed guilty of the offence.

Fastest-growing market
According to estimates, India is one of the fastest-growing markets of online games globally. With 400 million players, the skill game industry alone generates three-fourth of the $1.2 billion revenue in India. Skill-based games like rummy, account for around 50 per cent of the overall revenues, while fantasy sports also fall under the ambit.

