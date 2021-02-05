STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

PM Modi, L-G Kiran Bedi have hidden agenda of merging Puducherry with Tamil Nadu: CM V Narayanasamy

Addressing participants of the day-long fast to press for the demand to recall Bedi, Narayanasamy said there was indeed a threat of merging Puducherry with Tamil Nadu.

Published: 05th February 2021 11:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2021 11:39 PM   |  A+A-

Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy

Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PUDUCHERRY: Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy on Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the territorial Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi of trying to dismantle the separate status of Puducherry and merge it with neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

The Chief Minister said, "The Prime Minister and the Lieutenant Governor, along with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), have been slowly depriving Puducherry government of its powers and impeding several welfare and developmental schemes proposed by the elected government.'

Addressing participants of the day-long fast to press for the demand to recall Bedi, Narayanasamy said there was indeed a threat of merging Puducherry with Tamil Nadu. "If merged, Puducherry would be reduced to a status of a district like Villupuram or Cuddalore," he said.

Appealing to the people to be wary of the merger which he called as a hidden agenda, the Chief Minister said Puducherry would be safe only in the hands of the Secular Democratic Alliance (SDA).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
V Narayanasamy Puducherry TN merger Kiran Bedi Narendra Modi
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Large proportion of India still vulnerable to Covid-19: Serosurvey
Health workers adminsitering Covishield vaccine to the frontline warriors as part of the second phase of vaccination drive in Tirupati. (Photo | by Madhav K, EPS)
‘Involve private sector in vaccination drive’
Apollo Hospitals Group chairman Prathap C Reddy poses as part of ‘The Hand Print Campaign’, at Apollo Proton Cancer Centre, in Chennai on Thursday | P jawahar
‘Obesity, mental health to be biggest challenges in 2030’
Comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested on January 1. (Video Screengrab | Munawar Faruqui YouTube Channel)
Comedian Munawar Faruqui given interim bail by SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
CM Arvind Kejriwal launches ‘Switch Delhi’ campaign to push electric vehicles in city
Gallery
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp