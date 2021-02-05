Puducherry CM denies discussing polls with Jagathrakshakan

By Express News Service

KARAIKAL: Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy denied meeting Puducherry DMK in-charge S Jagathrakshakan to discuss elections and added that media are trying to wreak havoc in the alliance.

The Chief Minister visited Karaikal district to open several completed projects on Thursday. While addressing the press, Narayanasamy said, “I read in a daily in Puducherry that I had met Jagathrakshakan at night to discuss elections.”

“It is false news. I cannot discuss election alliance matters without our party high command’s go ahead. This is an attempt by a section of the media to create unnecessary confusion among people,” he said.