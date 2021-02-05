STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Rivaldo plays truant, escapes into forest

The Forest Department’s efforts to lure Rivaldo, the 40-year-old elephant, towards Theppakadu elephant camp suffered a setback on Thursday evening, when the jumbo hightailed into the forest.

Published: 05th February 2021 11:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2021 11:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Forest Department’s efforts to lure Rivaldo, the 40-year-old elephant, towards Theppakadu elephant camp suffered a setback on Thursday evening, when the jumbo hightailed into the forest.

The tusker, which was following a trail of treats left by forest staff on the way to the campsite in Masinagudi, gave them the slip after cooling off at a river.

"There were doubts as to whether Rivaldo would enter the core area of MTR where the camp is located, as he typically does not use the habitat,” said an official. “Our fears came true when he made off into the forest, even under the watchful eyes of the forest staff." The Forest Department has started a search for the missing animal.

Starting Tuesday, the jumbo was being led to Theppakadu camp using fruits and sugarcane — its favourites — strewn along the route. Forest officials said that progress was slow, but steady, till Thursday evening. They had decided not to sedate the elephant for transporting it to the camp due to health issues in its trunk.

Watch on ‘Shankar’

Meanwhile, Nilgiri District Forest Department officials said that wild elephant ‘Shankar’, which was involved in the deaths of three people in Gudalur forest division last December, had entered Tamil Nadu once again from Kerala. Officials said the jumbo, which recently crossed the border near Gudalur, would be captured using two kumkis from the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. The elephant would then be turned into a captive animal at the Theppakadu elephant camp.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rivaldo Theppakadu elephant camp
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Large proportion of India still vulnerable to Covid-19: Serosurvey
Health workers adminsitering Covishield vaccine to the frontline warriors as part of the second phase of vaccination drive in Tirupati. (Photo | by Madhav K, EPS)
‘Involve private sector in vaccination drive’
Apollo Hospitals Group chairman Prathap C Reddy poses as part of ‘The Hand Print Campaign’, at Apollo Proton Cancer Centre, in Chennai on Thursday | P jawahar
‘Obesity, mental health to be biggest challenges in 2030’
Comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested on January 1. (Video Screengrab | Munawar Faruqui YouTube Channel)
Comedian Munawar Faruqui given interim bail by SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
CM Arvind Kejriwal launches ‘Switch Delhi’ campaign to push electric vehicles in city
Gallery
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/trans
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the highlights
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp