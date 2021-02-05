STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vote us to power to protect separate identity of Puducherry, says CM at fast against Lt Governor

However, once again the DMK, the main ally of the Congress government, was conspicuous by its absence

The CM was speaking at a day-long fast demanding the recall of Lt Governor Kiran Bedi (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Friday said the Secular Democratic Alliance (SDA) should be voted to power to protect the separate identity of Puducherry.

He was speaking at a day-long fast organized by the SDA led by the Congress at the Anna Square on Friday demanding the recall of Lt Governor Kiran Bedi for 'impeding' implementation of proposals of the elected government.

The central government is gradually grabbing the powers of Puducherry, he said, adding it is necessary to thwart it by the SDA staying united. The SDA is strong in Puducherry and the “communal and divisive forces” would get defeated in the elections, he said, adding "if we are not united, Puducherry will be shattered." Statehood is necessary, he said, claiming that the Centre is planning to merge Puducherry with Tamil Nadu and other states.

Despite promises by BJP President J P Nadda of providing the UT with schemes and development if voted to power, Narayanasamy pointed out that the Centre has allocated only a meagre Rs 1729 crores for Puducherry for 2021-2022 in the central budget, which is only Rs 26 crores over the previous year’s allocation. Though there should be a 10 percent hike in allocation, which has been given to other states, he said the central government has allocated only 2 percent more to Puducherry, adding that it showed the double standards of the BJP.

Narayansamy charged that the BJP has attempted to poach members of other political parties. Referring to former PWD Minister A Namassivayam, he said that a person who was number two in the Congress has got 9th place in the BJP, adding that the Congress volunteers who quit the party are now rejoining it.

Alleging that the Lt.Governor is blocking the development of the Union territory and intervening into the day to day affairs of the administration, the SDA is on a series of agitations demanding her recall. They already resorted to a continuous three-day dharna and signature campaign for the cause and called for a one-day bandh in Puducherry on February 16.

Accusing Lt Governor Kiran Bedi of ignoring the federal set-up and functioning in an ‘autocratic’ manner like Hitler and Mussolini, he said that she is living on the money of Puducherry tax payers but is blocking the development of the UT and depriving its people.

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, his cabinet colleagues MOHF Shajahan and M Kandasamy, Lok Sabha member V Vaithilingam and PCC president A V Subramanian, besides leaders of 18 different parties, including the Left parties, VCK and student outfits affiliated to the alliance, had participated in the fast.

However, once again the DMK, the main ally of the Congress government, was conspicuous by its absence. The DMK wants to snap ties with the Congress and fight the next assembly elections alone and is waiting for a green signal from the party president M K Stalin and hence it is keeping a distance from the Congress. The party however had already made it clear that it will extend support to the Narayansamy government till the end of its tenure since the alliance was forged by party president M K Stalin.

