Cases against Jallikattu protestors to be withdrawn, says TN CM Edappadi Palaniswami

CHENNAI: The ruling AIADMK has decided to take the bull by its horns ahead of the Assembly polls. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced that his government would withdraw the cases filed during the Jallikattu agitations that took place in various parts of the State in 2017.

All cases, except those filed over “undesirable incidents” such as assault on policemen and arson, would be withdrawn after consultations with legal experts, the CM said

‘Public staged protest only to express their sentiments’

“Those agitations were staged to establish the rights of Tamil people for Jallikattu,” the Chief Minister said in the Assembly. “Many cases were filed in this regard, of which some were required to maintain law and order as some unwanted incidents happened during agitation.”

Considering the fact that many general public who staged agitation for restoring Jallikattu have also been affected due to the cases filed against them, the Chief Minister said, it has been decided to withdraw such cases. “The public staged the protest only to express their sentiments,” he said.

The pro-Jallikattu protests of 2017, claiming to be a leaderless youth-driven movement, had attracted nationwide attention until violence and arson ended it. Following the protest, the State Assembly had adopted an amended to the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Interestingly, on the very same day, DMK president MK Stalin announced that his party, if elected to power, would scrap the cases filed against anti-Sterlite agitators in Thoothukudi. This poll season, instead of sops and freebies, TN might witness a novel attempt being made to reduce judicial pendency, with the new government withdrawing a few cases.