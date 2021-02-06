Colleagues of Chennai Corporation staff who killed self booked

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Three colleagues of the Corporation sanitation worker who died by suicide on Wednesday were booked for abetment.

The staff, Salamon, Revathy and Latha, were booked after 38-year-old P Rangasamy of Kuniyamuthur, who was working at Seethalakshmi Maternity Home on Brook Bond road, took the extreme step on Wednesday. He had left behind a suicide note accusing co-workers of harassing him.

Rangasamy’s family complained against the staff with Kuniyamuthur police on Thursday based on which a case was registered under Section 306 of the IPC.

Meanwhile, Rangasamy’s family staged a protest at the collectorate demanding that the three be charged under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Act. Collector K Rajamani assured them that action would be taken based on the outcome of investigation.